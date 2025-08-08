Las Vegas Declares August 6 Latin Chamber of Commerce Day to Celebrate 50-Year Legacy

The City of Las Vegas officially proclaimed Latin Chamber of Commerce Day on Aug. 6, acknowledging the nearly 50-year history of one of the most influential organizations that advocates for Latino-owned businesses in Southern Nevada. When the LCC was established in the 1970s, it had a small number of members, but now it has over 1,500 members and continues to advocate for the success of Latino businesses throughout Nevada.

Peter Guzman, president of the Latin Chamber of Commerce, shared his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "To get that award in front of the man who founded it, who had to kick doors so that now I can walk into the doors and get to a table." Guzman stressed the chamber's steadfast dedication to supporting Latino families and businesses, and the need to help create a dignified life for all Latinos and immigrants to help them achieve their American dreams.

Otto Merida, the chamber's founder, said he took pride in what the organization has accomplished and how it has affected the community and added, "We are always very, very proud to be able to see my legacy in all of things that we see now here, it's something that we are very proud of."

Merida also highlighted the importance of continuing the mission, adding, "What I hope for the next 50 years to the Latin chamber is continue to push a dignified life for all Latinos, for all immigrants, to help them reach the dream, the American dream."