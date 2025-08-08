Las Vegas Airport Now Shows Security Line Times on Terminal Screens

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has implemented new technologies that will show estimated wait times for security checkpoints on the flight information screens in Terminal 1. The security checkpoints will display wait times for TSA Pre-Check and regular security lines as a way for travelers to know what to expect in terms of estimated wait times from the point at which they see the information.

"This program reflects our continued investment in improving the guest experience by using innovative tools to provide useful, real-time information to travelers," Rosemary Vassiliadis, the Clark County Director of Aviation, said in a statement.

The wait times displays will be prominently displayed in the terminal in key areas such as the A/B checkpoint information booth, the elevators to the bag claim, the C Annex checkpoint, and the ticketing area to allow the passengers easy visibility when making their way around the terminal.