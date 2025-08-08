ContestsEvents
Backstreet Boys Singer Brian Littrell Grabs Hold of Safety Bar During 75-Foot High Vegas Show

During the Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas Sphere shows, Brian Littrell holds on to a metal bar while suspended high above the stage. The safety measure helps him handle the 75-foot…

Queen Quadri
Brian Littrell of Backstreet Boys performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California.
Kevin Winter via Getty Images

During the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas Sphere shows, Brian Littrell holds on to a metal bar while suspended high above the stage. The safety measure helps him handle the 75-foot ascent.

The band's Into the Millennium show sends all five singers up on a moving platform. Each wears a harness, but Brian wanted extra protection. The metal bar stays fixed as they float above the crowd.

"Brian hates that," Nick Carter revealed in a chat with Entertainment Tonight, as they teased the residency. "He's afraid of heights." Kevin Richardson also doubled down on his badmate's fear, adding: "He does not like heights."

Sharp-eyed fans spot him gripping the support during their aerial stunts. Social media buzzes with TikTok clips showing his white-knuckled hold on the bar as they soar through their set.

A fan posted a video with the text, "Do we think Brian is afraid of heights? He was in the middle and was holding onto the bar for almost the whole time up there. I would be doing the same."

Loading TikTok...

Fans also supported him in the comments, with one writing, "I definitely don't blame him for holding on to something even if he wasn't." Another fan recalled proof of his long-time struggle with heights, and commented, "I have an old teeny bopper magazine from like 1999 with a q&a with Brian in it and he said heights are his biggest fear!"

Still, he pushes through each night. "It's a show like no other," Brian shared with Entertainment Tonight. "At the end of the day, the venue is remarkable, it's one of a kind. We can give our fans something different."

The Sphere shows continue to pack crowds waiting to watch AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell belt out their classics. These concerts mark a fresh start for the group that first hit the stage back in 1996.

They'll continue the residency until August 24. Want to see them perform live? You can buy tickets from the Backstreet Boys' official website.

