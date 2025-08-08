Alexander Dennis Opens First U.S. Double-Decker Bus Plant in Nevada

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) celebrated the opening of the only double-deck bus manufacturing facility in the United States on Aug. 5 in North Las Vegas. The $15.3 million investment, which will be in place until 2025, further supports the investment made by ADI in North America.

The new manufacturing plant employs over 100 people and will build zero-emission double-decker buses designed for the North American market. When the facility ramps up production, it is expected to add over 115 jobs to the local manufacturing and public transportation industry. Currently, it takes one week to produce one bus. At that rate of production, the plant plans to reach 1.5 buses per week by 2026, or an annual target of 75 buses.

During the launch event, the first two buses from a fleet of ten dedicated to the RTC's Deuce on The Strip route were unveiled. This is a major step forward for the partnership between Alexander Dennis and the RTC and shows a commitment to sustainability and innovation in public transit.

“As a third-generation Nevadan, I know the Silver State is a great place to grow a business, which is why we attract innovative companies like Alexander Dennis,” said U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I want to thank Alexander Dennis for choosing North Las Vegas. I also want to congratulate the City of North Las Vegas for landing this first-rate manufacturing facility and the RTC for its consistent embrace of innovative transportation solutions. RTC has always been on the cutting-edge, and I'm excited to see this partnership grow, create jobs, and continue to fuel our economy.”

Notable figures at the event included RTC CEO M.J. Maynard-Carey, NFI Group President and CEO Paul Soubry, Senator Cortez Masto, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and North Las Vegas City Councilman Isaac Barron.