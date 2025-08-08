2025 Las Vegas Grand Prix Rolls Out Single-Day Tickets as Tourism Slumps

The 2025 Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix will introduce single-day ticket options for race weekend, scheduled from Nov. 20 to 22, offering fans greater flexibility to experience the event.

Emily Prazer, President and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., stated, “Offering single-day ticket options is an important part of our efforts to make race weekend more accessible — especially for local fans. As we continue to evolve the event, flexibility remains a priority so guests can explore the weekend in a way that works best for them. It's all about delivering unforgettable moments through top-tier racing, entertainment, and hospitality.”

Ticket prices will vary by day, starting lower on Thursday and increasing through Saturday, the day of the main event. For General Admission, prices will start at $140 for Nov. 20, $225 for Nov. 21, and $590 for Nov. 22. Grandstand tickets will begin at $185, with some Saturday options priced as high as $1,375. All single-day ticket prices include taxes and fees and will grant access to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage options.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is notoriously competitive. In the previous race, there were an astonishing 181 overtakes and over 220 mph top speeds. This year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will feature the F1 Academy, which is a female-only racing series that will end its season on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 14, 2025, at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. An advance sale for American Express cardholders will begin Aug. 13.

In addition to trackside viewing, the Caesars Palace Viewing Experience will provide closed-circuit race coverage, with prices starting at $125 for Nov. 20, $170 for Nov. 21, and $275 for Nov. 22.