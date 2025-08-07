Raiders Pick Up 6-foot-7 Tight End Qadir Ismail

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 24: Kristian Welch #54 of the Green Bay Packers intercepts a pass intended for Qadir Ismail #83 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 24, 2024 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

In 2025, Qadir Ismail signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, a team with a small amount of history involving him, as it had been previously related to his uncle, Rocket Ismail. He is now playing tight end and attempting to write his own book in the NFL while staying true to his family's football history. His father, Qadry Ismail, and uncle have great NFL journeys, and he would like to uphold that tradition.

Qadir began his professional journey in 2024 when the Baltimore Ravens signed him as an undrafted free agent. His father, Qadry, also played for the Ravens during his NFL tenure. However, Qadir's rookie season was spent on the practice squad due to injury, limiting his opportunity to contribute on the field.

Now with the Raiders, Qadir Ismail should be battling for a spot on the active 53-man roster or the practice squad. No surprise, he showed the potential to contribute during the offseason workouts with the loads of depth at tight end.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Qadir Ismail has a distinctive body type for the position as he is taller than both his father and uncle, who were both famous speedsters. He possesses the height and athleticism to create matchup problems, especially in the red zone and other situations with contested catches.

Qadir's college experience has been diverse and spans six total seasons. He started at Villanova as a quarterback and transitioned to quarterback and then wide receiver. After that, he transferred to Samford University and finished his college football career as a wide receiver. His experience has developed an all-around skillset and a deep understanding of offensive schemes.