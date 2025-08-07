ContestsEvents
Nevada Small Town Named One of America's Most Charming

There’s nothing quite like the charm and appeal of a delightful small town. Thankfully, the United States is packed with beautiful small towns, and all it takes is a stroll…

Anne Erickson
There's nothing quite like the charm and appeal of a small town. Thankfully, the United States is packed with beautiful small towns.
Getty Images / NATHANAEL KIEFER

There's nothing quite like the charm and appeal of a delightful small town. Thankfully, the United States is packed with beautiful small towns, and all it takes is a stroll across parts of the country to find a friendly one to visit and get to know. It might be said a lot, but small towns are the fabric of America. Many of them are even cool and hip. Now, a new feature names the best and coolest ones in the U.S.

Awesome Small Towns in America, Including Nevada

The crew at Far & Wide has put together a feature about the best and coolest small towns in America. "Big cities like New York and Los Angeles may get most of the attention, but America is filled with small towns and communities that have long formed the backbone of the nation," they note in the piece. "These towns are filled with their own history, museums and cultural attractions, but also come with the added appeal of home-spun charm and hometown heroes."

So, how big are these spots? According to the U.S. Census, "About 76% of incorporated places have fewer than 5000 people and about a third of those have less than 500 people." The Shelby County Reporter adds that "small-town America is not just a definition that can be found in a dictionary, it is a way of life defined by the people that call that town their home."

Now, let's get to Nevada. According to Far & Wide, the coolest and best in the state is Genoa. "Not far from the Nevada side of gorgeous Lake Tahoe, Genoa dates back to 1851, when it was a trading-post town that served as a stopping point for settlers following the California Trail," they state in the piece. They say to check out its "plentiful trails, which provide stunning views of the lake and its ski and lakeside resorts."

Evergreennevada
Anne Erickson
Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.
