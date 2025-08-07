Las Vegas Tourism Slumps as California Visitors Skip Town

As the financial situation in California progresses, Las Vegas is already seeing the economic impact, with Las Vegas' tourism numbers showing troubling declines. Las Vegas has always been dependent on visitors from Southern California, and is suffering weakened travel activity due to high gas prices, the California economy's stagnant status, and other policy changes affecting international tourism.

Gas prices in California are averaging $4.50 per gallon, well above the national average of $3.16, discouraging road trips along Interstate 15 — one of the busiest travel corridors into Las Vegas. The total traffic on I-15 has decreased by 4.3% from the last estimate by the state.

Air travel is also down, with a 6.3% year-over-year decline in arrivals to Las Vegas. Californians, particularly from Los Angeles, traditionally account for over 20% of air passengers to the city.

In June 2025, Las Vegas posted just a 1% increase in gross gaming revenue, which failed to offset a four-month dip in visitation. The weak performance comes against a backdrop of heightened uncertainty regarding California's economic headwinds, chief among them high unemployment and little growth in the number of private-sector jobs.

"While other nations are rolling out the welcome mat, the U.S. government is putting up the 'closed' sign," Julia Simpson, the council's president, said in a statement.

In addition to external factors, some critics are blaming casino operators for diminishing the Las Vegas value proposition.Rising resort fees, high parking fees, and changes to gaming rules — like higher table minimums and less favorable odds — have created universal visitor dissatisfaction.

"Las Vegas thrives on tourism," Rep. Steven Horsford wrote last week on X, "but under the Trump slump, the numbers are tanking." Horsford, a Democrat, represents Nevada's 4th Congressional District, which includes a portion of Las Vegas.