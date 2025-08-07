Las Vegas Resorts Cut Fees, Roll Out Deals as 2025 Tourism Takes a Hit

LAS VEGAS – MARCH 24: A view of the Las Vegas Strip, including Encore Las Vegas, Wynn Las Vegas, Treasure Island Hotel & Casino and The Mirage Hotel & Casino, seen from the Voodoo Lounge at the Rio Hotel & Casino March 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tourism in Las Vegas dropped during the summer of 2025, giving leaders in all the resorts reason for concern, and they had to do a number of promotions to actually get people to come. Major casino-hotels on the Strip, from waived resort fees to free parking, are pulling out all their stops and fighting for visitors even though it should be one of their busiest seasons.

Chuck Bowling, the former president of Mandalay Bay, weighed in on the current state of affairs and the industry's marketing response. He pointed to an opportunity for broader strategies to generate interest beyond the current offerings, noting that diversified efforts could provide a stronger boost for Strip-wide business.

Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg addressed the situation during a recent earnings call, offering a more measured perspective. "I've been around Vegas a very long time…(and) this is normal seasonality that we haven't seen in a while here. It's nothing that leaves me concerned," Reeg said.

Industry experts acknowledge that the factors of increased travel costs, summer heat, and economic divergence in Las Vegas's region, which drives tourism, have affected all sectors of travel. Consequently, many resorts are exploring guest-friendly policies as one way to dissuade potential barriers to a booking.