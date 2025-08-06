Vegas Rental Property Hits $22K in Fines as Neighbors Push for Change

A short-term rental in the east Las Vegas Valley that does not have a license is facing scrutiny because of multiple code violations and complaints by the community.

According to Fox 5, the rental has hosted big groups and parties that often leave trash and cause disturbances in the neighborhood. The property has been licensed for at least September of 2024, and code enforcement officers have gone to the property 21 times and issued $22,000 in fines.

Regardless of those penalties, enforcement efforts have been stymied by the property's association with a trust, making accountability difficult. Clark County regulations permit no more than 10 guests at licensed short-term rentals, but this property openly advertises capacity for up to 16 guests.

Local resident Salem Ayoob, who recently brought the issue before the Clark County Commission, has been documenting ongoing problems at the property. “When we have different people coming, it's a crap shoot. One weekend, it could be a dance team from California, but they're still over the limit because that was 16 to 18 people. What we had for Electric Daisy Carnival was atrocious,” said Ayoob.

Ayoob has reported numerous disturbances, including large gatherings, parties, and piles of trash, and has provided supporting evidence to FOX5. He criticized the lack of follow-through on fines and inspections, saying, “If the citations outweigh the money that's coming in, then obviously anybody would cease and stop. Lack of enforcement and lack of frequency on citations and amount of citations has led the owner of the property to basically flaunt their nose and just keep going full steam ahead,” Ayoob said.