Pinches Tacos Shuts Down Downtown Las Vegas Spot After 12 Years

Pinches Tacos, a local family-owned business that has been part of Las Vegas for the last 17 years, has announced it will be closing its Container Park location for a number of reasons, including economic uncertainty, tariffs, and lower tourist visitation. This closure is a major milestone for the business, which was located in downtown Las Vegas for the last 12 years.

"All of our restaurants being family owned, they're like babies to us, so when we have to make a decision like that, trust me, we have tried everything to keep it open," said Pinches Tacos Partner Javier Anaya. "It feels like you're losing a child."

The closure comes at a time when many small businesses in Southern Nevada are experiencing financial hardship. According to the Nevada Small Business Development Center, restaurants in particular face mounting pressures in the current economy.

"It is always true that restaurants and small businesses are challenged by a number of factors, and this economy is particularly challenging." Anaya emphasized that shifting immigration enforcement has led to a sharp decline in Latino customers, a demographic that once represented a significant portion of their clientele.

"I want to go back to that 30% of our clientele being Latino, and now they don't come anymore," said Anaya. "It's like either one punch, and one punch, then you're looking this way, and here comes another one."

The closure impacted more than just the owners. Supporters, like Drew Herrera, also shared their support and disappointment."Honestly, it's heartbreaking to be honest, and a lot of these small businesses put their hearts and souls in these establishments," said Herrera.

Regardless of the emotional toll and operational challenges, Anaya communicated a message of resilience. "Sometimes the hardest things are the best things moving forward," said Anaya.