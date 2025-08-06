Las Vegas Strip Gets Full Union Coverage as Final Casino Signs Major Labor Deal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 03: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks before an appearance by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with hospitality workers of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on January 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris’ visit in support of workers and their right to collectively bargain comes after the 60,000-member union successfully settled new contracts over the last few months with Nevada hotel-casinos, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, that brought an end to a labor dispute and potential strike on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a historic milestone for labor in Las Vegas, all major casinos on the Strip are now unionized, marking a major achievement for the Culinary Union, which has represented hospitality workers in the region for 90 years. The latest contract approval at the Venetian finalized the unionization of the Strip, which union leaders say solidifies Las Vegas as a 'union town.'

"Together, we've shown that change can be a positive force, and I'm confident that this partnership will continue to benefit us all in the years to come," said Patrick Nichols, president and CEO of the Venetian, shortly after workers approved the deal.

The new five-year contracts at the Venetian include a 32% average wage increase, pushing hourly earnings to $35 by the contract's end. This is in the context of a national context of falling union membership, as in 2024, fewer than 10% of U.S. workers were unionized compared to 20% in 1983.

While the Culinary Union has been acknowledged for improving wages and working conditions, it has also been facing criticism."I don't think Culinary Union bosses deserve my support," said one of the workers, Renee Guerrero, who works at T-Mobile Arena on the Strip. "Their actions since I attempted to exercise my right to stop dues payments only confirms my decision."

Nonetheless, the union's leadership, including secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge, continues to push for strong representation and long-term job security. The consolidation of casinos under a few major operators has also played a role. "That consolidation can make things harder for workers in some ways, but it also gives unions one large target," Garcia said.

Workers have highlighted the tangible benefits of unionization. "Now with the union, we have a voice," Pacheco said.