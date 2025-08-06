Las Vegas Police Foundation Puts Together 1,000 Backpacks for Kids Who Need Them

On Aug. 2, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation, with the assistance of Metro officers, hosted its annual backpack assembly, back-to-school event for local students and families, as part of the police department's greater goal of serving its community and creating partnerships.

Volunteers came together to assemble 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies. These backpacks will be distributed to families in need, with a focus on neighborhoods that experience high service calls as well as at community resource fairs across the Las Vegas Valley.

This program ties into the LVMPD Foundation's ongoing attempts to aid the community in new ways, which are beyond the typical policing. In addressing tangible needs such as school readiness, the department is cultivating relationships with residents in positive ways and generating trust through service to the community.

Kam Green, Program Director for the LVMPD Foundation, emphasized the initiative's goal of fostering positive relationships between officers and the communities they serve. "We want people to go to officers to say, 'hey, I need help with this.' Or say, 'hey, I have an officer who I can call on as a mentor or something like that,'" said Kam Green. "It goes beyond the protect, and we're really focusing on the serve here. A lot of serving going on at LVMPD."