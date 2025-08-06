Eight New Restaurants Open Across Las Vegas in Summer 2025

Vegas is riding a strong restaurant opening wave, with many new restaurants offering different types of culinary experiences that showcase an array of specialty ingredients woven from various global flavors and local creativity.

Just opened is Rare Society, a Southern Californian steakhouse in Southwest Las Vegas. Famous for its rustic vibe and unbelievable steak boards, Rare Society provides a contemporary and nostalgic twist on the classic steakhouse.

Street Food by Weera Thai is the latest concept from the Weera Thai team, located in Chinatown's Center at Spring Mountain. Specializing in the bold flavors of Northeastern Thailand, the menu highlights include khao mok kai — spiced turmeric chicken with a sweet cucumber chutney.

At Resorts World, a 24-hour pop-up called Not a Damn Chance has launched, the brainchild of pro skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. The temporary concept focuses on a signature wagyu burger, loaded fries, and punk-inspired street food.

At the JW Marriott Las Vegas, celebrity chef Fabio Viviani has introduced Ai Pazzi, a modern Italian restaurant featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, and a curated wine list. The opening is part of the resort's ongoing $75 million renovation, which includes several new food and beverage outlets.

In Henderson, Golden Boy Market and Deli is now serving artisan sandwiches on fresh baguettes, along with charcuterie, specialty cheeses, and a selection of imported pantry staples.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has introduced The Party, an all-new supper club concept adjacent to Superfrico that combines high-end dining with immersive entertainment. The Party reimagines the classic dinner-and-a-show format with a multi-sensory experience that unfolds in a vibrant, theatrical setting.

Also at The Cosmopolitan, Naughty Patty's has joined the Block 16 Urban Food Hall lineup. The new eatery specializes in indulgent smash burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and loaded hot dogs. Its signature burger features a proprietary ground chuck and brisket blend.