ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Eight New Restaurants Open Across Las Vegas in Summer 2025

Vegas is riding a strong restaurant opening wave, with many new restaurants offering different types of culinary experiences that showcase an array of specialty ingredients woven from various global flavors…

Jennifer Eggleston
Traditional Thai dishes served at restaurant: pad thai with shrimps, som tam salad and stir fried morning glory. Thai food

Traditional Thai dishes served at restaurant: pad thai with shrimps, som tam salad and stir fried morning glory. Thai food

Royalty Free via Getty Images

Vegas is riding a strong restaurant opening wave, with many new restaurants offering different types of culinary experiences that showcase an array of specialty ingredients woven from various global flavors and local creativity. 

Just opened is Rare Society, a Southern Californian steakhouse in Southwest Las Vegas. Famous for its rustic vibe and unbelievable steak boards, Rare Society provides a contemporary and nostalgic twist on the classic steakhouse.

Street Food by Weera Thai is the latest concept from the Weera Thai team, located in Chinatown's Center at Spring Mountain. Specializing in the bold flavors of Northeastern Thailand, the menu highlights include khao mok kai — spiced turmeric chicken with a sweet cucumber chutney.

At Resorts World, a 24-hour pop-up called Not a Damn Chance has launched, the brainchild of pro skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. The temporary concept focuses on a signature wagyu burger, loaded fries, and punk-inspired street food.

At the JW Marriott Las Vegas, celebrity chef Fabio Viviani has introduced Ai Pazzi, a modern Italian restaurant featuring handmade pastas, fresh seafood, and a curated wine list. The opening is part of the resort's ongoing $75 million renovation, which includes several new food and beverage outlets.

In Henderson, Golden Boy Market and Deli is now serving artisan sandwiches on fresh baguettes, along with charcuterie, specialty cheeses, and a selection of imported pantry staples.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has introduced The Party, an all-new supper club concept adjacent to Superfrico that combines high-end dining with immersive entertainment. The Party reimagines the classic dinner-and-a-show format with a multi-sensory experience that unfolds in a vibrant, theatrical setting.

Also at The Cosmopolitan, Naughty Patty's has joined the Block 16 Urban Food Hall lineup. The new eatery specializes in indulgent smash burgers, grilled cheese sandwiches, and loaded hot dogs. Its signature burger features a proprietary ground chuck and brisket blend.

These different openings continue to enhance Las Vegas's dining scene and reinforce its designation as a global dining destination.

Las Vegasrestaurants
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 03: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks before an appearance by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with hospitality workers of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on January 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris' visit in support of workers and their right to collectively bargain comes after the 60,000-member union successfully settled new contracts over the last few months with Nevada hotel-casinos, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, that brought an end to a labor dispute and potential strike on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Strip Gets Full Union Coverage as Final Casino Signs Major Labor DealJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 21: A general view of Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres as SLS Las Vegas prepares to open after a USD 415 million renovation of the legendary Sahara Hotel &amp; Casino on August 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas)
Local NewsBazaar Meat Moves to Venetian Resort, Sets Sept. 4 Opening DateJennifer Eggleston
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Local NewsAramark Puts $100M into Athletics, Becomes Las Vegas Stadium Food Service PartnerJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect