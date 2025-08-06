ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Credit One Bank Pledges $2,000 Per Raiders Sack for Youth Programs

Credit One Bank just announced it will kick off the fifth consecutive season of its “One for the Community” program, showcasing its pledge to support youth across Southern Nevada. In…

Jennifer Eggleston
Students doing a creativity project with their teacher in a classroom. Group of primary school children learning how to draw and colour with the help of their educator.
Royalty Free via Getty Images

Credit One Bank just announced it will kick off the fifth consecutive season of its "One for the Community" program, showcasing its pledge to support youth across Southern Nevada. In collaboration with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, the initiative will continue through the 2025–26 regular and postseason.

For every Raiders sack made this upcoming season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to two impactful nonprofits: Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and the Maxx Crosby Foundation. It will raise funds equally for both groups, both of which seek to make a difference in the lives of all young people through education, wellness, and support services.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching students financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. Their mission is to prepare young people for future success through real-world knowledge and mentorship.

The Maxx Crosby Foundation works to combat teen substance abuse, improve youth health and wellness, and support animal rescue efforts. The organization also spreads awareness regarding the prevention of abuse and provides referrals for underprivileged multicultural communities. 

"We're excited to bring back One For The Community and continue investing in programs that uplift and empower local youth," said Mamta Kapoor, EVP, Partnerships at Credit One Bank. "Thanks to the support of Maxx and the Raiders, we can continue to do important work with two incredible nonprofits who are dedicated to making a meaningful difference here in Southern Nevada."

With continued support from Credit One Bank and the Raiders, the program aims to inspire youth while contributing directly to the organizations that shape their futures.

Charityraiders
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 03: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks before an appearance by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with hospitality workers of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on January 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris' visit in support of workers and their right to collectively bargain comes after the 60,000-member union successfully settled new contracts over the last few months with Nevada hotel-casinos, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, that brought an end to a labor dispute and potential strike on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Strip Gets Full Union Coverage as Final Casino Signs Major Labor DealJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 21: A general view of Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres as SLS Las Vegas prepares to open after a USD 415 million renovation of the legendary Sahara Hotel &amp; Casino on August 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas)
Local NewsBazaar Meat Moves to Venetian Resort, Sets Sept. 4 Opening DateJennifer Eggleston
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Local NewsAramark Puts $100M into Athletics, Becomes Las Vegas Stadium Food Service PartnerJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect