Credit One Bank Pledges $2,000 Per Raiders Sack for Youth Programs

Credit One Bank just announced it will kick off the fifth consecutive season of its "One for the Community" program, showcasing its pledge to support youth across Southern Nevada. In collaboration with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, the initiative will continue through the 2025–26 regular and postseason.

For every Raiders sack made this upcoming season, Credit One Bank will donate $2,000 to two impactful nonprofits: Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada and the Maxx Crosby Foundation. It will raise funds equally for both groups, both of which seek to make a difference in the lives of all young people through education, wellness, and support services.

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada is a nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching students financial literacy, career readiness, and entrepreneurship. Their mission is to prepare young people for future success through real-world knowledge and mentorship.

The Maxx Crosby Foundation works to combat teen substance abuse, improve youth health and wellness, and support animal rescue efforts. The organization also spreads awareness regarding the prevention of abuse and provides referrals for underprivileged multicultural communities.

"We're excited to bring back One For The Community and continue investing in programs that uplift and empower local youth," said Mamta Kapoor, EVP, Partnerships at Credit One Bank. "Thanks to the support of Maxx and the Raiders, we can continue to do important work with two incredible nonprofits who are dedicated to making a meaningful difference here in Southern Nevada."