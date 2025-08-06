Bazaar Meat Moves to Venetian Resort, Sets Sept. 4 Opening Date

LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 21: A general view of Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres as SLS Las Vegas prepares to open after a USD 415 million renovation of the legendary Sahara Hotel & Casino on August 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas)

José Andrés's acclaimed Bazaar Meat steakhouse is set to reopen at the Venetian Resort on Sept. 4, following the closure of its previous location at the Sahara on July 31. The new iteration of Bazaar Meat will be located on the lower level of the Palazzo, taking over the space formerly occupied by Dal Toro Ristorante. This move is part of the Venetians' $1.5 billion reinvestment project aimed at revitalizing the property.

The new location will continue to be as lively and expressive as the original Bazaar Meat while maintaining the all-important live-fire cookery and theatrical ambiance. Additionally, much of the staff will still be on hand, which will help maintain the familiarity of the overall guest experience. Menu items such as caviar cones, beefsteak tartare, and the Washugyu bone-in ribeye will still be offered, along with many others, as well as some surprises to be unveiled upon launch.

Bazaar Meat distinguishes itself with a Spanish-inspired culinary approach to steakhouse dining, offering dishes such as whole suckling pig and jamón Ibérico tacos. This unique identity is intended to stand apart in a city known for high-end steakhouse experiences.

Reservations are now open for the highly anticipated reopening, and a special menu is currently being offered at Bazaar Mar to keep fans engaged during the transition.

The reopening of Bazaar Meat contributes to the Venetian's growing reputation as a premier steakhouse destination. The resort is already home to establishments by renowned chefs Emeril Lagasse and Wolfgang Puck, and will soon welcome the Michelin-starred Cote and Southern California's Boa Steakhouse.

"I really think what is happening with the Venetian will change the Las Vegas landscape as a whole, in particular, on the food and beverage side," shared Sam Bakhshandehpour, global CEO for the José Andrés Group.