ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Aramark Puts $100M into Athletics, Becomes Las Vegas Stadium Food Service Partner

The Oakland Athletics confirmed a new partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment to be the franchise’s first minority investor for the new ballpark in Las Vegas. Aramark purchased a $100…

Jennifer Eggleston
MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics confirmed a new partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment to be the franchise's first minority investor for the new ballpark in Las Vegas. Aramark purchased a $100 million equity ownership in the franchise and $75 million in capital contributions. While the complete terms of the investment were not released, the investment is a significant financial and strategic component of the A's relocation plan.

In addition to this agreement, Aramark will serve as the official concessionaire for the new stadium while leveraging its expertise in sports venue hospitality to enhance the Las Vegas market.  The deal also includes the appointment of acclaimed restaurateur and author Will Guidara to lead the stadium's food and beverage strategy. Guidara is tasked with curating a hospitality experience that aligns with Las Vegas's distinctive culture and energy.

"This partnership reflects our belief that great hospitality should be at the heart of the fan experience," A's President Marc Badain said in a news release.

The estimated cost of the new stadium has risen to approximately $2 billion, up from the original $1.5 billion estimate, according to team owner John Fisher. Public funding for the project remains capped at $380 million. The Athletics aim to open the stadium in time for the 2028 MLB season.

Aramark's leadership emphasized the broader implications of the partnership. "Our work together with the A's will be evolutionary in sporting event experiences," Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark, said in a statement. "What we do in Las Vegas will be the gold standard for the industry moving forward."

Discussions are ongoing regarding additional investment in the franchise. Potential investors include members of the K-pop group BTS and a former Major League Baseball pitcher, though no formal agreements have been announced.

Further details on the stadium's development are expected to be shared during the upcoming Las Vegas Stadium Authority board meeting on Aug. 21.

Oakland As
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 03: U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) speaks before an appearance by U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris with hospitality workers of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 at the Culinary Workers Union Hall Local 226 on January 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Harris' visit in support of workers and their right to collectively bargain comes after the 60,000-member union successfully settled new contracts over the last few months with Nevada hotel-casinos, including MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts, that brought an end to a labor dispute and potential strike on the Las Vegas Strip. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Strip Gets Full Union Coverage as Final Casino Signs Major Labor DealJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 21: A general view of Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres as SLS Las Vegas prepares to open after a USD 415 million renovation of the legendary Sahara Hotel &amp; Casino on August 21, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for SLS Las Vegas)
Local NewsBazaar Meat Moves to Venetian Resort, Sets Sept. 4 Opening DateJennifer Eggleston
Back to school donation drive concept. Top view cardboard box with backpack full of colorful school supplies.
Local NewsLas Vegas Police Foundation Puts Together 1,000 Backpacks for Kids Who Need ThemJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect