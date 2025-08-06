Aramark Puts $100M into Athletics, Becomes Las Vegas Stadium Food Service Partner

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 04: Mitch Spence #28 of the Oakland Athletics delivers during the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 04, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Oakland Athletics confirmed a new partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment to be the franchise's first minority investor for the new ballpark in Las Vegas. Aramark purchased a $100 million equity ownership in the franchise and $75 million in capital contributions. While the complete terms of the investment were not released, the investment is a significant financial and strategic component of the A's relocation plan.

In addition to this agreement, Aramark will serve as the official concessionaire for the new stadium while leveraging its expertise in sports venue hospitality to enhance the Las Vegas market. The deal also includes the appointment of acclaimed restaurateur and author Will Guidara to lead the stadium's food and beverage strategy. Guidara is tasked with curating a hospitality experience that aligns with Las Vegas's distinctive culture and energy.

"This partnership reflects our belief that great hospitality should be at the heart of the fan experience," A's President Marc Badain said in a news release.

The estimated cost of the new stadium has risen to approximately $2 billion, up from the original $1.5 billion estimate, according to team owner John Fisher. Public funding for the project remains capped at $380 million. The Athletics aim to open the stadium in time for the 2028 MLB season.

Aramark's leadership emphasized the broader implications of the partnership. "Our work together with the A's will be evolutionary in sporting event experiences," Alison Birdwell, president and CEO of Aramark, said in a statement. "What we do in Las Vegas will be the gold standard for the industry moving forward."

Discussions are ongoing regarding additional investment in the franchise. Potential investors include members of the K-pop group BTS and a former Major League Baseball pitcher, though no formal agreements have been announced.