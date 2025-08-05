This Day in Rock History: August 5

August 5th has seen its fair share of tragedy, triumph, and freedom. From the liberation of 348 Jewish prisoners from Warsaw to Vicki Draves and Sammy Lee becoming the first Asian-American gold medalists in the Olympics, this day holds space for many important moments. Rock history has also seen its fair share of moments. Let's explore some of those headlines from history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The early '80s delivered some unforgettable hits on August 5th that still echo today:

1982: "Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor maintained its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 10 weeks on the chart so far and would spend a total of 25 weeks on the chart.

"Eye of the Tiger" by Survivor maintained its No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It had spent 10 weeks on the chart so far and would spend a total of 25 weeks on the chart. 1983: The Eurythmics moved up on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their single, "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)." It moved up to the No. 2 spot this week from the No. 6 spot and had spent 13 weeks on the chart thus far.

Cultural Milestones

August 5 also stirred conversation behind the scenes. Keith Richards made headlines with sharp words about the Beatles, while music publishing saw a major shift with BMG acquiring rights to some beloved hits of the past:

2015: Keith Richards blasts the Beatles and their album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. He blasted everything from the band when they stopped touring to their music.

Keith Richards blasts the Beatles and their album, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band. He blasted everything from the band when they stopped touring to their music. 2015: BMG acquired the rights to "Walking on Sunshine" in a deal with guitarist and songwriter Kimberly Rew. They also acquired the rights to "Love Shine a Light" and "Going Down to Liverpool."

Notable Recordings and Performances

On stage and in the studio, this date saw some major moves:

1988: AC/DC performed at HemisFair Arena in San Antonio, Texas. The setlist included songs like "Shoot to Thrill," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," and "Highway to Hell."

AC/DC performed at HemisFair Arena in San Antonio, Texas. The setlist included songs like "Shoot to Thrill," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," and "Highway to Hell." 2016: RCA Records and Legacy Recordings released a compilation album titled Way Down in the Jungle Room. This album included songs that Elvis Presley recorded during the last 18 months of his life.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Not all the news was upbeat. The passing of Randy Hobbs and Gregg Allman's health struggles reminded fans of the toll the road can take and the fragile nature of life behind the music:

1993: Randy Hobbs of The McCoys passed away at the age of 45. He passed at his home in Fayetteville, GA, after a long illness that likely contributed to his heart failure.

Randy Hobbs of The McCoys passed away at the age of 45. He passed at his home in Fayetteville, GA, after a long illness that likely contributed to his heart failure. 2016: Gregg Allman canceled all his tour dates through mid-October to recover from some serious health issues. He would later succumb to these health issues in 2017.