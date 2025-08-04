Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: August 8-August 10
Las Vegas lights up this weekend with big laughs, bold music, and free outdoor concerts. Catch George Lopez's razor-sharp stand-up at the MGM Grand, groove to island vibes with Maoli's "Last Sip of Summer" tour at the T-Mobile Arena, or rock out downtown with Gym Class Heroes and AWOLNATION at Fremont Street. With so much energy packed into every corner of the Strip, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate summer in style.
George Lopez
- What: Live comedy by George Lopez
- When: Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 9 p.m.
- Where: David Copperfield Theater, MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
- Cost: Tickets start at $61.83
George Lopez brings his signature stand‑up comedy to Las Vegas. Known for his sharp, culturally insightful humor and trailblazing role in Latinx comedy, Lopez offers a hilarious, high-energy performance that draws on his career in television, film, and live stand‑up.
Maoli's "Last Sip of Summer" Tour
- What: Live concert with Maoli
- When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
- Cost: Tickets start at $72
Country reggae powerhouse Maoli brings the "Last Sip of Summer" tour to the T-Mobile Arena, delivering his signature island vibes and soulful sound to Las Vegas. Maoli is famous for infusing country, reggae, and pop into his signature sound, with tunes such as "Rock My Boat" and "Every Night Every Morning" making him a breakout success. Joining him are Iam Tongi, winner of American Idol season 21, and up-and-coming artist TJ, making this a memorable, end-of-summer musical event with plenty of spirit.
Downtown Rocks — Fremont Street Concert Series
- What: Live music on Fremont Street
- When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m.
- Where: Fremont Street 3rd Street Stage, between The D and Four Queens, E. Fremont St.
- Cost: Free admission
Catch the electrifying Downtown Rocks concert series at the Fremont Street Experience this summer — completely free and no tickets required. On Aug. 9, Gym Class Heroes take to the 3rd Street Stage at 8 p.m., followed by AWOLNATION at 9 p.m. Expect high-energy performances under the Vegas lights, with nostalgic hits that span genres and generations. Perfect for music lovers looking to rock out without breaking the bank — just show up and let the night take over.
Other Events
Whether you're taking in the skyline from above, watching mermaids swim among sea life, or catching a night of stand-up comedy, Las Vegas has something for every kind of adventurer. From family-friendly attractions to laugh-out-loud entertainment, it's easy to fill your day — and night — with unforgettable experiences.
- High Roller Observation Wheel: Daily from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at High Roller Observation Wheel at The Linq Las Vegas, 3535 S. Las Vegas Blvd.
- Aquarium & Mermaid Swims: Thursday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Silverton Casino, 3333 Blue Diamond Road
- Butch Bradley and Bret Ernst: Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club, The Linq Promenade, 3545 S. Las Vegas Blvd.