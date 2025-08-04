Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: August 8-August 10

NASHVILLE, TN – APRIL 21: The Comedy Get Down Tour featuring Comedian George Lopez performs during Nashville Comedy Festival at Bridgestone Arena on April 21, 2018 at The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

Las Vegas lights up this weekend with big laughs, bold music, and free outdoor concerts. Catch George Lopez's razor-sharp stand-up at the MGM Grand, groove to island vibes with Maoli's "Last Sip of Summer" tour at the T-Mobile Arena, or rock out downtown with Gym Class Heroes and AWOLNATION at Fremont Street. With so much energy packed into every corner of the Strip, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate summer in style.

George Lopez

What: Live comedy by George Lopez

Live comedy by George Lopez When: Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 8, and Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 9 p.m. Where: David Copperfield Theater, MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

David Copperfield Theater, MGM Grand, 3799 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Cost: Tickets start at $61.83

George Lopez brings his signature stand‑up comedy to Las Vegas. Known for his sharp, culturally insightful humor and trailblazing role in Latinx comedy, Lopez offers a hilarious, high-energy performance that draws on his career in television, film, and live stand‑up.

Maoli's "Last Sip of Summer" Tour

What: Live concert with Maoli

Live concert with Maoli When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Where: T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

T-Mobile Arena, The Park Vegas, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Cost: Tickets start at $72

Country reggae powerhouse Maoli brings the "Last Sip of Summer" tour to the T-Mobile Arena, delivering his signature island vibes and soulful sound to Las Vegas. Maoli is famous for infusing country, reggae, and pop into his signature sound, with tunes such as "Rock My Boat" and "Every Night Every Morning" making him a breakout success. Joining him are Iam Tongi, winner of American Idol season 21, and up-and-coming artist TJ, making this a memorable, end-of-summer musical event with plenty of spirit.

Downtown Rocks — Fremont Street Concert Series

What: Live music on Fremont Street

Live music on Fremont Street When: Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: Fremont Street 3rd Street Stage, between The D and Four Queens, E. Fremont St.

Fremont Street 3rd Street Stage, between The D and Four Queens, E. Fremont St. Cost: Free admission

Catch the electrifying Downtown Rocks concert series at the Fremont Street Experience this summer — completely free and no tickets required. On Aug. 9, Gym Class Heroes take to the 3rd Street Stage at 8 p.m., followed by AWOLNATION at 9 p.m. Expect high-energy performances under the Vegas lights, with nostalgic hits that span genres and generations. Perfect for music lovers looking to rock out without breaking the bank — just show up and let the night take over.

Other Events

Whether you're taking in the skyline from above, watching mermaids swim among sea life, or catching a night of stand-up comedy, Las Vegas has something for every kind of adventurer. From family-friendly attractions to laugh-out-loud entertainment, it's easy to fill your day — and night — with unforgettable experiences.