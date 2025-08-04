Spotlight on Healing: 2025 Criminal Justice Mental Health Conference Aims to Drive Change

Grief, loss, and trauma don’t just affect individuals—they ripple through families, institutions, and entire communities. That’s why the upcoming 2025 Criminal Justice Mental Health Conference in Las Vegas is so timely and important. Co-founded by Dr. Belay Reddick, Executive Director of the Everyday Solace Foundation, this groundbreaking event will bring together mental health professionals, criminal justice reform advocates, and directly impacted individuals to confront the intersection of mental health and the justice system.

The conference aims to spotlight innovative, compassionate approaches to healing and reentry, challenging systemic gaps that often leave vulnerable people behind. With powerful speakers like April Simpkins, mother of the late Cheslie Kryst, the event offers raw truth, meaningful dialogue, and practical solutions.