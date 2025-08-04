Red Rock Sees Best Quarter Ever, Shares Jump 8%

LAS VEGAS – APRIL 18: Patrons play blackjack during the grand opening of the Red Rock Casino April 18, 2006 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The USD 925 million property is the most expensive off-Strip casino ever built in Las Vegas. The resort features a 415-room, 17-story hotel tower, a 25,000 square-foot spa, a three-acre backyard pool area, a 16-screen movie theater and several bars and restaurants. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In a time when many properties in Las Vegas are seeing a decrease in numbers, Red Rock's recent financial report indicated growth in net revenue and EBITDA.

According to Yahoo Financial, the company's Q2 2025 financial results highlighted the strength of their business with a year-over-year growth of 6.2% in net revenue ($513.3 million), a year-over-year growth of 7.3% in adjusted EBITDA ($239.4 million). The management attributed the positive results to steady, continued strength in the Las Vegas locals market. Following the earnings announcement, Red Rock's stock jumped 8%, the largest single-day gain in its 49-year history.

In December 2023, Durango Casino & Resort opened with 108,000 new customers. Although there was concern about market cannibalization, this property continues to look to generate a net return in excess of 15%. Frank Fertitta, CEO, stated that there is revenue smoothing support from the Red Rock Casino in Summerlin, and that may suggest Durango has stabilized.

Red Rock also demonstrated strong cash generation. “We converted 54% of our adjusted EBITDA into operating free cash flow, generating $124.3 million or $1.18 per share. This brings our year-to-date cumulative free cash flow to $217.3 million or $2.06 per share,” said CFO Stephen Cootey.

The positive performance of the company has enabled it to lower its 2025 capital expenditure forecast by $25 million to $325 million-$375 million. The company is actively reinvesting significant amounts back into the business, including $200 million for Green Valley Ranch and $53 million for Sunset Station. Both projects are on time and within budget.