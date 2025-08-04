Las Vegas Arts District Businesses Battle Proposed 10 PM Noise Cutoff

Las Vegas business owners in the Arts District are voicing strong opposition to proposed changes to the city's noise ordinance, which they say could threaten the area's thriving nightlife and live music economy. Residents had until July 31 (last Thursday) to submit feedback before any decisions are finalized.

On July 23, business owners gathered to express concern that the proposed elimination of the Arts District's current noise exemption could cause serious harm to venues and restaurants reliant on late-night crowds. Under existing rules, live music is permitted until midnight on Thursdays and until 2 a.m. on weekends. The proposed ordinance would instead impose a uniform 10 p.m. cutoff.

"This is Las Vegas, it's known for nightlife, and this is a nightlife sector that is really growing," said Vincent Do, owner of Audio Bar. Do emphasized that restricting sound levels earlier in the evening could undercut the entire business model for live music venues and bars in the district.

"That could limit our opportunity monetarily and other ways, you know, opportunities for our employees to make money," Do said.

Jeff Hwang, owner of Taverna Costera, echoed those concerns and warned that the proposed changes would have dire consequences.

"If it were to happen, it would be a very big deal. It would absolutely crash this whole neighborhood," said Hwang.

City officials, including Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, said that the goal is not to eliminate businesses, but to find a balance between residential development and the vitality of nightlife. That said, tensions have been heightened by an ongoing luxury condo complex being built in the area, as many fear gentrification and added pressure on existing nightlife locations.

In a public letter, Hwang argued there has been no significant community demand for the changes and warned they could lead to closures and job losses.