Henderson Shelter Triples Space to House Pregnant Women in Need

Living Grace Homes, a nonprofit organization in Henderson, Nevada, is expanding its mission to continue to support pregnant women and young mothers in crisis with a new facility on Palo Verde Drive. Founded in 2007 by Kathleen Miller, the organization has served nearly 900 young mothers and their babies, evolving from a foster home into a comprehensive residential and support system.

The upcoming Safe and Sound campus is part of a $6.1 million campaign, with $1.4 million already raised. Once complete, the facility will triple Living Grace Homes' capacity and, for the first time, enable the organization to serve women over the age of 24.

The campus will include emergency beds, a full kitchen, therapy rooms, an on-site daycare, and transitional housing. Emergency beds are expected to be available by the end of 2025, with the full campus operational by late 2026 or early 2027, depending on funding.

“We're planting fruit trees. We'll have some chicken coops so that the moms can learn to grow and get their own food. Taking care of chickens is a way to help the moms learn to be more nurturing. That will then translate into their ability to be more nurturing toward their baby,” Miller said.

Transportation to medical appointments is still a primary service for us because it helps people get into early prenatal care and aid in really significant cost reduction for healthcare costs. The program has helped prevent NICU admissions, which is equivalent to the state saving over $1 million in medical costs!

“We also are planning on two additional buildings on the property. One will be a program building and laundromat and counseling rooms, and the other one will be an on-site daycare with additional transitional housing... They'll be right on property and they'll have the ability to still access the resources available at Living Grace Homes.”