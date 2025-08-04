East Las Vegas Gets Three New Parks, Safety Upgrades Under Diaz’s Leadership

Las Vegas Councilwoman Olivia Diaz, who has represented Ward 3 since 2019, is leading a comprehensive effort to address quality-of-life issues in East Las Vegas following feedback gathered from the 2022 Rafael Rivera Revitalization Plan survey. The survey collected input from more than 350 residents and 150 businesses, producing 26 specific recommendations for neighborhood improvements.

“In a way, it kind of confirms what I've intuitively known from growing up in this area,” Diaz said. “It gives us the opportunity to seek solutions and hopefully rise to the occasion of bringing something different.”

To strengthen community engagement, Diaz is urging residents to voice their concerns and ideas via social media, email, or phone, highlighting the city's openness to grassroots involvement. Public safety continues to be an important focus, with the city contemplating options for flock camera systems to monitor traffic in the areas of parks and community centers. These systems are intended to improve safety for children and families, particularly near school zones.

“I‘m happy to say that in six years we added the East Las Vegas Family Park and Arroyo Vista Park as well, which is an equestrian theme park for it's very close in proximity to horse zoned properties,” Diaz said.

These new additions complement Freedom Park, which remains a vital community asset.

“We have Freedom Park, which is one of the biggest gem parks that we have because it's the biggest size on the east side and we've done many modifications upgrading the skateboard component, adding mini pitch soccer courts to them, and in the future, we're even updating the restrooms and adding a water feature component for our kids,” she added.