$12 Billion High-Speed Rail Project Links Southern California to Las Vegas

Brightline is moving ahead with the $12 billion Brightline West high-speed rail project that will connect Southern California to Las Vegas with substantial reductions in travel time. The rail line will run from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas, with trains capable of reaching speeds up to 200 miles per hour.

“With trains capable of reaching speeds up to 200 miles per hour, guests can expect a trip from Southern California to Las Vegas in half the time as driving,” Brightline's director of public affairs, Antonio Castelan, wrote in an email.

Construction of the project began in April 2024 and is expected to be completed by 2028. The Las Vegas station will be situated on a 110-acre site at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Warm Springs Road. While the site is conveniently located close to I-15 and Harry Reid International Airport, it is approximately several miles south of the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown, and is therefore not as accessible.

To address this, Brightline is developing a range of transportation options to help passengers travel from the station to their final destinations. “Brightline is also working closely with local partners and hospitality groups to make sure there is an easy transition from station to resort, whether guests are headed to the Strip, Downtown, or beyond,” he says.

Proposed connections include rideshare services, limos, taxis, hotel shuttles, and public transportation. Brightline is collaborating with local agencies and resort operators to plan for transfers and to make sure that arrival is seamless.

Even though officials are excited about the project reducing overall travel time, there are critics who are concerned about a round-trip ticket that's about $400.

Brightline says that the ticket seats will be a great value when adding in savings on time, fuel, and parking for people who may otherwise drive.