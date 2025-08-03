ContestsEvents
Lee Canyon’s 11th Annual Disc Golf Tournament Mixes Sports, Music and Beer

Jennifer Eggleston
Lee Canyon hosted its 11th annual Birdies & Beers Disc Golf Tournament at its 18-hole course at 6725 Lee Canyon Road in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Aug. 3. The tournament attracted players of all skill levels, and overall attendance was robust, with tee times starting at 8 a.m. and going off every 10 minutes until the final tee time at noon.

Tournament registration was $40 per person and included a commemorative stainless steel pint cup. Participants aged 21 and over also received complimentary access to a craft beer garden as part of their registration. Guests had the option to bring their own equipment or rent a disc golf package for $10 from Lee Canyon Sports.

Beyond the tournament itself, attendees enjoyed a variety of resort activities, including scenic chair rides and downhill mountain biking. A new addition to this year's festivities was a live outdoor concert in the Aspen Grove, headlined by Jonny Hazard, which began at noon. Guests were urged to arrive early for the concert and to bring blankets or low-back chairs to sit on.

The Birdies & Beers Disc Golf Tournament now draws summer fans to Lee Canyon as a combination of sport, music, and mountain recreation in a high-altitude environment.

