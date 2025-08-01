Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard: 8/1/25 Reviews

Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard stopped by to talk about the latest films and shows to watch both in the theater and at home on streaming.

Last weekend, he was at San Diego Comic-Con, so he had a lot to catch up on.

Naked Gun

The new "Naked Gun" film starring Liam Neeson hits theaters this weekend. This will definitely have a 50/50 shared opinion. There are fans of the original movies and there will be new fans who know nothing of the originals and are seeing this reboot for the first time. Sadly, Jeff sided with those not really feeling it. Hear why he felt the way he felt.

Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys return in the animated sequel. The first movie was a shocker and had lots of fans wanting a sequel. That's exactly what they're getting. Hear Jeff's reaction to the film.

The Home

"The Home" is a thriller featuring Pete Davidson. They're saying people will love this film in theaters. When told not to do something, chances are you're gonna do it. And then there are consequences.

Train Wreck: Storming Area 51

The Train Wreck series on Netflix is gaining ground. And they document popular events that have taken place in the past and dig deep into them. Us being from Vegas, we all heard about the online talk about storming Area 51. Goverment officials, law enforcement all were worried that it was going to be so massive, it may be hard to contain. Only to find out a 100 or so people showed up. Hear