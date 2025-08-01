ContestsEvents
Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard: 8/1/25 Reviews

Morty

Vegas Film Critic, Jeff Howard stopped by to talk about the latest films and shows to watch both in the theater and at home on streaming.

Last weekend, he was at San Diego Comic-Con, so he had a lot to catch up on.

Naked Gun

The new "Naked Gun" film starring Liam Neeson hits theaters this weekend. This will definitely have a 50/50 shared opinion. There are fans of the original movies and there will be new fans who know nothing of the originals and are seeing this reboot for the first time. Sadly, Jeff sided with those not really feeling it. Hear why he felt the way he felt.

Bad Guys 2

The Bad Guys return in the animated sequel. The first movie was a shocker and had lots of fans wanting a sequel. That's exactly what they're getting. Hear Jeff's reaction to the film.

The Home

"The Home" is a thriller featuring Pete Davidson. They're saying people will love this film in theaters. When told not to do something, chances are you're gonna do it. And then there are consequences.

Train Wreck: Storming Area 51

The Train Wreck series on Netflix is gaining ground. And they document popular events that have taken place in the past and dig deep into them. Us being from Vegas, we all heard about the online talk about storming Area 51. Goverment officials, law enforcement all were worried that it was going to be so massive, it may be hard to contain. Only to find out a 100 or so people showed up. Hear

Hear Jeff Howard's comments and more in today's segment!

Film CriticJeff howardReviews
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
