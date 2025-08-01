ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

United Way Kicks Off Free Disaster Prep Workshops Across Southern Nevada

The United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN), in partnership with Verizon, proudly announced a new initiative called United We Prepare, geared toward increasing disaster readiness across Southern Nevada. This forward-thinking…

Jennifer Eggleston
Emergency backpack equipment organized on the table. Documents, water,food, first aid kit and another items needed to survive.

Emergency backpack equipment organized on the table. Documents, water,food, first aid kit and another items needed to survive.

The United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN), in partnership with Verizon, proudly announced a new initiative called United We Prepare, geared toward increasing disaster readiness across Southern Nevada. This forward-thinking initiative was created after FEMA's 2024 National Household Survey, which showed that less than half of Americans have a disaster preparedness plan.

The United We Prepare initiative will feature eight educational workshops across Clark County, all designed to equip residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to face potential emergencies. The first session will take place on Aug. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Alexander Library. The library is located at 1755 W. Alexander Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public.

Each attendee will receive a disaster preparedness kit to assist in securing their home and protecting their family in the event of a crisis. Additional details about the workshop schedule and locations can be found on the United Way of Southern Nevada's website.

“At United Way of Southern Nevada, building a resilient community means preparing our neighbors before disaster strikes and staying by their side through recovery,” said Samuel Rudd, President and CEO of UWSN.

CharityNatural Disasters
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: The facade of Nobu Hotel is illuminated purple during the grand opening celebration of the world's first Nobu Hotel Restaurant and Lounge Caesars Palace on April 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel)
Local NewsCaesars Revenue Falls 3.7% as Las Vegas Tourism Cools in Summer MonthsJennifer Eggleston
Futuristic Concept: Stylish Businessman Setting Location on an Interactive Navigation App on an Augmented Reality Dashboard while Sitting in an Autonomous Self-Driving Zero-Emissions Electric Car.
Local NewsZoox Teams Up With AREA15 to Launch Exclusive Driverless Taxi Service in Las VegasJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 22: (L-R) Former Las Vegas Aces player Candace Parker talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner and managing general partner and Aces owner Mark Davis and Chelsea Gray #12 of the Aces after the team's 87-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Aces Fight for Playoff Spot with 13-13 RecordJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
About
Connect