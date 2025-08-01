United Way Kicks Off Free Disaster Prep Workshops Across Southern Nevada

Emergency backpack equipment organized on the table. Documents, water,food, first aid kit and another items needed to survive.

The United Way of Southern Nevada (UWSN), in partnership with Verizon, proudly announced a new initiative called United We Prepare, geared toward increasing disaster readiness across Southern Nevada. This forward-thinking initiative was created after FEMA's 2024 National Household Survey, which showed that less than half of Americans have a disaster preparedness plan.

The United We Prepare initiative will feature eight educational workshops across Clark County, all designed to equip residents with the knowledge and tools necessary to face potential emergencies. The first session will take place on Aug. 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the North Las Vegas Alexander Library. The library is located at 1755 W. Alexander Road, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. The event is free and open to the public.

Each attendee will receive a disaster preparedness kit to assist in securing their home and protecting their family in the event of a crisis. Additional details about the workshop schedule and locations can be found on the United Way of Southern Nevada's website.