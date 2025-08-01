KKLZ Experiences Disneyland’s Holiday Offerings And More

Everyone knows that during the holidays, Disneyland goes all out to celebrate it. This year is a special year though. It's Disney's 70th Anniversary. And not only are they celebrating both Halloween and Christmas, it's bummed up even more because of the momentous occasion.

What Disneyland Has To Offer For The Holidays

Aside from the fun rides, attractions, and staple foods, the holidays bring out more great eats! During out broadcast from the Disneyland Resort, we were given the privilege to get a sneak peak at what will be available for the Halloween and Christmas seasons. The best part, we get to share them with you, so when you plan your Disney trip, you know what to try while you're visiting. Of course while we were there, we not only got to sample a few of the upcoming food options, we tried the staple foods and even some 70th Anniversary specialty items they had available as well.

New Halloween food offerings coming August 22nd New Halloween items and foods coming to Disneyland Resort on August 22nd Jalapeno Cream Cheese Bread With Hot Honey Drizzle Birria Tacos from San Fransokyooci The Pineapple Upside Down Cake Sundae at Tropical Hideaway The 70th Celebration Cake from Plaza Inn in Disneyland Lime Chicken Bao at Tropical Hideaway in Disneyland Lumpia at Tropical Hideaway

Not only are there great food options, you know Disney loves to create items that represent that time of year. And every year they deliver with the items, so people can take then home as keepsakes, decorations, and more. Again, it being the 70th Anniversary, those items were available, but for both Halloween and Christmas, they had several new items that will be available starting August 22nd for Halloween.

New Christmas Foods & Items Coming To Disneyland Resort This Christmas Our Halloween Mickey Holiday Mickey Popcorn Bucket That Lights Up New Halloween items and foods coming to Disneyland Resort on August 22nd

KKLZ Broadcast With A Bunch Of Disney Cast Members Joining The Fun

During our broadcast, we were lucky enough to talk some of the Disney cast members who help make all of these seasons become a reality at the Disneyland Resort.

Alexa Garcia - Disneyland Resort Spokesperson

Talking about the Halloween features this Halloween season, Plaza de la Familia, and the 70th Celebration

Philander Butler - Disneyland Resort Spokesperson

Talking about the Christmas offerings this holiday season, Festival of Holidays, and 70th Celebration

Stephanie Graves - Disneyland Resort Spokesperson

Planning your seasonal getaway with Disneyland

Elena Aranda - Disneyland Resort Chef

Taya via BBGI Carla and Morty interviewing Elena, a Disney cast member and chef.

Seasonal food and beverage

Tanya Durna - Producer

Talking about Halloween time, the holidays, and Disney's 70th Entertainment

Carla and Morty talking with Tanya, a Disney cast member.

We all know that if you're looking for a place to enjoy time with family, friends, or even just by yourself, you can always count on the Disneyland Resort to deliver. And with all the awesome new attractions, foods, and more coming these holiday seasons, it's even more of a reason to check out the Disneyland Resort. Especially when it's the 70th Anniversary.