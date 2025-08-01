ContestsEvents
How King Charles Honored Ozzy Osbourne

Erica Banas // Rock Music Reporter
King Charles III departs after a reception for Caithness Communities hosted by the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority at Scrabster Harbour on July 28, 2025 in Thurso, Scotland; Ozzy Osbourne performs during half-time of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

King Charles is the latest high-profile figure to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.

Per People, the head of the British Royal Family honored the late music icon via a Changing of the Guard ceremony that took place on July 30. According to the outlet, "The Changing of the Guard is a royal ceremony in which active-duty soldiers who have been on patrol exchange places with the next rotation, with the 'Old Guard' and 'New Guard' swapping spots to the tune of music by a military band."

The moment was captured by the @about.london TikTok account, which shows the Band of the Coldstream Guards playing a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid." That footage can be seen here.

Details on Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral

Osbourne was laid to rest on July 31 in a private ceremony on the grounds of his Buckinghamshire, England estate.

U.K.'s The Sun reports The Prince of Darkness was buried next to a lake on the property. Near the lake was a wreath that read "Ozzy f---ing Osbourn," which was an obvious, yet appropriate touch.

Some of the biggest names in rock were among the 110 people who attended the ceremony. The Sun notes they included Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward. Other rockers in attendance included Elton John, James Hetfield, Yungblud, Marilyn Manson, Zakk Wylde, and Corey Taylor.

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
