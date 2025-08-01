How King Charles Honored Ozzy Osbourne

King Charles is the latest high-profile figure to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.



Per People, the head of the British Royal Family honored the late music icon via a Changing of the Guard ceremony that took place on July 30. According to the outlet, "The Changing of the Guard is a royal ceremony in which active-duty soldiers who have been on patrol exchange places with the next rotation, with the 'Old Guard' and 'New Guard' swapping spots to the tune of music by a military band."



The moment was captured by the @about.london TikTok account, which shows the Band of the Coldstream Guards playing a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "Paranoid." That footage can be seen here.