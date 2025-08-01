ContestsEvents
Caesars Revenue Falls 3.7% as Las Vegas Tourism Cools in Summer Months

During Caesars Entertainment’s July 29 earnings call, CEO Tom Reeg acknowledged a “soft summer” for the company, citing a slowdown in Las Vegas tourism that began in late May. “But…

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: The facade of Nobu Hotel is illuminated purple during the grand opening celebration of the world's first Nobu Hotel Restaurant and Lounge Caesars Palace on April 28, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Nobu Hotel)

During Caesars Entertainment's July 29 earnings call, CEO Tom Reeg acknowledged a "soft summer" for the company, citing a slowdown in Las Vegas tourism that began in late May. "But make no mistake, the summer is soft in Vegas," he said.

The decline has been primarily linked to a significant reduction in international travelers, particularly from Canada. Despite this, Reeg expressed confidence in consumer behavior overall. "But I don't really see anything particularly when we look at the business as a whole, Vegas, regional, and digital, that suggests there's anything particularly concerning about the consumer," he added.

Caesars anticipates softness in bookings to continue through July, August, and September. However, Reeg emphasized that reservations have now stabilized and are expected to hold steady. "It's really, get out of the group-light third quarter and into the group-heavier fourth quarter, first quarter, second quarter [of 2026], when we have significant business booked," Reeg told analysts.

In the second quarter, Caesars' Las Vegas properties posted net revenue of $1.054 billion, down about 3.7% year-over-year. Executives pointed to the promise of major events later in the fiscal year to offset current challenges, including strong advance bookings tied to the Conexpo-Con/Agg construction trade show, set for March 2026.

MGM Resorts released its second-quarter earnings on July 30, which could offer additional clarity regarding broader trends in the Las Vegas travel and entertainment sector.

