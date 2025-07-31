ContestsEvents
Zoox Teams Up With AREA15 to Launch Exclusive Driverless Taxi Service in Las Vegas

Zoox has officially partnered with AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district in Las Vegas, to serve as its designated ride-hailing service. The partnership will include a dedicated pickup and…

Jennifer Eggleston
Futuristic Concept: Stylish Businessman Setting Location on an Interactive Navigation App on an Augmented Reality Dashboard while Sitting in an Autonomous Self-Driving Zero-Emissions Electric Car.
Royalty Free via Getty Images

Zoox has officially partnered with AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district in Las Vegas, to serve as its designated ride-hailing service. The partnership will include a dedicated pickup and drop-off location at AREA15 for Zoox's fully autonomous robotaxi service, which is expected to begin operating later this year.

“As the world's first immersive art, entertainment, and live events destination, AREA15 embraces technological innovation and prioritizes the guest experience,” Mark Stutzman, chief operating officer for AREA15, said in a statement.

Zoox, a subsidiary of Amazon, has been conducting autonomous vehicle testing in Las Vegas for several years in preparation for a wider rollout. The AREA15 partnership represents continued growth of the company's footprint in the area. In June 2025, Zoox announced a similar partnership with Resorts World Las Vegas, representing a growing number of locations providing autonomous ride-hailing in the vicinity.

The new partnership seeks to simplify visits to AREA15's experiences, while also demonstrating the future of urban mobility delivered using on-demand driverless transportation.

Las VegasRide Sharingtransportation
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
