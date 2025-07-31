Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: August 1-August 3

LAS VEGAS, NV – DECEMBER 06: Comedian Jeff Dunham performs onstage during the American Country Awards 2010 held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 6, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is roaring into August with a weekend full of high-flying stunts, sharp comedy, and legendary music. Monster Jam Freestyle Mania delivers double the adrenaline, while Jeff Dunham's politically incorrect puppets bring the laughs. Lenny Kravitz amps up the Strip with rock 'n' roll fire. Add in fireworks, UFC action, and Southern rock icons, and you've got an electric lineup of must-see events lighting up the city from Friday through Sunday.

Monster Jam

What: The ultimate freestyle experience

The ultimate freestyle experience When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. (doors open one hour prior)

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. (doors open one hour prior) Where: Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas

Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $20

Get ready for the ultimate freestyle experience — Monster Jam Freestyle Mania. For the first time, Monster Jam trucks team up with custom FMX bikes inspired by fan favorites, such as Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Sparkle Smash. It's an epic team competition packed with gravity-defying stunts, jaw-dropping tricks, and intense excitement.

Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence

What: Comedian Jeff Dunham

Comedian Jeff Dunham When: Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m. Where: PH Live at Planet Hollywood, 3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

PH Live at Planet Hollywood, 3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $58.10

Comedian Jeff Dunham returns to PH Live in 2025 with his wildly popular cast of irreverent characters, including fan-favorite Walter. With over 7.7 million devotees entertained worldwide and nearly 2.5 billion views across platforms, Dunham's "Artificial Intelligence" tour blends sharp humor with unmatched ventriloquism. Catch his Las Vegas shows on Aug. 3, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7.

Lenny Kravitz: Blue Electric Light Las Vegas

What: Live concert with Lenny Kravitz

Live concert with Lenny Kravitz When: Friday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)

Friday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) Where: Park MGM Las Vegas, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas

Park MGM Las Vegas, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $76.58

Lenny Kravitz brings his riveting Blue Electric Light Tour to Las Vegas for one night only. Known for his high-energy live shows and genre-defying sound, Kravitz will perform tracks from his new album along with fan favorites "Fly Away" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way." Famed for his signature style and soulful rock energy, his performance promises a mix of retro flair and modern edge. Expect a night of intensity, excitement, and unforgettable music.

Other Events

Las Vegas turns up the heat this weekend with a dynamic mix of entertainment. From high-octane action to classic rock legends and dazzling displays in the sky, there's something for everyone. Whether you're craving live music, adrenaline-fueled sports, or family-friendly fun, the city has it covered. Here's a look at what's lighting up the weekend: