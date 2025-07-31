Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: August 1-August 3
Las Vegas is roaring into August with a weekend full of high-flying stunts, sharp comedy, and legendary music. Monster Jam Freestyle Mania delivers double the adrenaline, while Jeff Dunham's politically incorrect puppets bring the laughs. Lenny Kravitz amps up the Strip with rock 'n' roll fire. Add in fireworks, UFC action, and Southern rock icons, and you've got an electric lineup of must-see events lighting up the city from Friday through Sunday.
Monster Jam
- What: The ultimate freestyle experience
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 1 p.m. (doors open one hour prior)
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $20
Get ready for the ultimate freestyle experience — Monster Jam Freestyle Mania. For the first time, Monster Jam trucks team up with custom FMX bikes inspired by fan favorites, such as Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, and Sparkle Smash. It's an epic team competition packed with gravity-defying stunts, jaw-dropping tricks, and intense excitement.
Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence
- What: Comedian Jeff Dunham
- When: Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at 8 p.m.
- Where: PH Live at Planet Hollywood, 3667 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $58.10
Comedian Jeff Dunham returns to PH Live in 2025 with his wildly popular cast of irreverent characters, including fan-favorite Walter. With over 7.7 million devotees entertained worldwide and nearly 2.5 billion views across platforms, Dunham's "Artificial Intelligence" tour blends sharp humor with unmatched ventriloquism. Catch his Las Vegas shows on Aug. 3, Oct. 5, Nov. 2, and Dec. 7.
Lenny Kravitz: Blue Electric Light Las Vegas
- What: Live concert with Lenny Kravitz
- When: Friday, Aug. 1, and Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.)
- Where: Park MGM Las Vegas, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $76.58
Lenny Kravitz brings his riveting Blue Electric Light Tour to Las Vegas for one night only. Known for his high-energy live shows and genre-defying sound, Kravitz will perform tracks from his new album along with fan favorites "Fly Away" and "Are You Gonna Go My Way." Famed for his signature style and soulful rock energy, his performance promises a mix of retro flair and modern edge. Expect a night of intensity, excitement, and unforgettable music.
Other Events
Las Vegas turns up the heat this weekend with a dynamic mix of entertainment. From high-octane action to classic rock legends and dazzling displays in the sky, there's something for everyone. Whether you're craving live music, adrenaline-fueled sports, or family-friendly fun, the city has it covered. Here's a look at what's lighting up the weekend:
- Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks: Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at 9:15 p.m. (recurring event) at the rooftop pool at the Plaza Hotel, 1 Main St., Las Vegas
- UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs. Taira: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 9 p.m. at UFC Apex, 6650 El Camino Road, Las Vegas
- Lynyrd Skynyrd: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, 4321 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas