Six Las Vegas Restaurants Close Doors in July 2025

Las Vegas' many different dining and nightlife offerings had a sizable uptick of major closures in July of 2025, as a host of notable venues closed.

Las Vegas' many different dining and nightlife offerings had a sizable uptick of major closures in July of 2025, as a host of notable venues closed.

Therapy

Therapy, a long-time restaurant in Downtown Las Vegas which was known for seasonal cocktails and small plates, was closed earlier this month following a decline in food and service quality. The closure comes just months after an ownership change in March 2025.

Chagaroot

Chagaroot, a Henderson-based eatery that originally served a fully plant-based menu, shut its doors permanently on July 3. The restaurant had just recently diversified into meat offerings to broaden its customer base, but ultimately closed its doors.

Hogs & Heifers Saloon

Hogs & Heifers Saloon, which began in New York in 1992 and relocated to Las Vegas in 2005, officially closed on July 5. Despite its closure, owner Michelle Dell has announced plans to reopen the iconic bar in the Las Vegas Arts District at a future date.

District One

District One, a well-known Vietnamese restaurant celebrated for its lobster pho, ceased operations on July 6, after 11 years in business. The restaurant's current space is slated to be transformed into a new Japanese dining concept.

NoButcher

Another plant-based business, NoButcher, closed both of its locations on July 7. The vegan deli had built a loyal following with its meatless sandwich offerings, but cited a combination of sluggish sales and building-related issues as reasons for the shutdown.

Blue Martini

Rounding out the list of closures is Blue Martini, a staple nightlife venue in Town Square for nearly two decades. Although the venue's last night of operations was July 20, it won't be long before the venue is active once again. There are plans to open on the Las Vegas Strip in the spring of 2026.

These closures represent the evolutionary nature of hospitality in Las Vegas as businesses are always evolving to meet consumers' tastes and economic realities.

