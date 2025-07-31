MGM Grand Unveils ‘FRIENDS’ TV Show Sets for Fan Tours

The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Vegas has launched and opened at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, allowing fans to be immersed in the world of their favorite sitcom. The experience was developed by Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences and Original X Productions. The experience includes recreations of interactive sets and some items of memorabilia from the show.

Las Vegas has become iconic in the FRIENDS universe, with unforgettable episodes set in the city like Ross and Rachel's impulsive wedding and the infamous “PIVOT!” couch scene. Now visitors can see recreated sets, as well as Monica and Rachel's apartment, Joey and Chandler's apartment, the Central Perk cafe, and the classic fountain shown in the opening credits.

A highlight of the experience is a special wedding chapel set inspired by Ross and Rachel's Las Vegas wedding storyline. Visitors can take photos or even get married in this FRIENDS theme setting. Other uniquely Las Vegas features are Joey's gladiator costume, Phoebe's weird yellow taxi, and Rachel's 18-page letter.

The attraction is meant to be interactive and include everyone from long-time fans to those just coming to the series for the first time. Besides the immersive sets, guests can also see real costumes and props from the first production.

Enhancing the launch is a FRIENDS-themed lobby display at MGM Grand, which will remain on view until Aug. 5. There is also a retail store with exclusive Las Vegas merchandise and collectibles, which is also open to ticketed and non-ticketed guests.

Tickets for The FRIENDS Experience: The One in Vegas start at $39 and are sold online.