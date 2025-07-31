Las Vegas Aces Fight for Playoff Spot with 13-13 Record

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 22: (L-R) Former Las Vegas Aces player Candace Parker talks with Las Vegas Raiders owner and managing general partner and Aces owner Mark Davis and Chelsea Gray #12 of the Aces after the team’s 87-72 victory over the Atlanta Dream at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces are at a defining point of their season with a 13-13 record and are sitting seventh overall in the WNBA standings. With only 3.5 games separating the fifth through tenth teams, the playoff race is tight — and every game counts.

Embed Instagram post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMtz-RLxI1X/

Having won back-to-back WNBA titles in 2022 and 2023, the Aces are looking to recapture their postseason form. Head coach Becky Hammon underscored the stakes as the team faces a chaotic offseason. "I think next year's free agency is like the wild, wild West," Hammon said. "There's going to be people we're obviously trying to keep their services here in Vegas, and then there are others we're going to try to bring some people in."

The Aces have historically built their roster through the draft and targeted free-agent signings. But recent trades—most notably sending Kelsey Plum to Seattle for Jewell Loyd — have yet to yield the expected payoff. Loyd's performance is anticipated to improve as she adjusts to her new role in Las Vegas.

Currently, without a general manager following the dismissal of Natalie Williams, the Aces are relying on team president Nikki Fargas and vice president of basketball operations Tonya Holley for key personnel decisions. Fargas stressed the importance of the remaining regular-season games.

"I think as we look at big-picture decisions for the Aces, this stretch is very important," Fargas said. "It's where championship habits are going to be solidified, and there's a lot of great talent that's going to be available. Are you wanting to be a part of a championship legacy? We've found that that's been a great opportunity for us to talk about that in free agency previously."

Only Aaliyah Nye is under contract for next season, as the team prepares for a high-stakes free agency period coinciding with a new collective bargaining agreement. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, currently on maternity leave, could return to strengthen the roster.

"We're just trying to string together some wins," guard Jackie Young said. "We know every game's important. We're trying to go out there and build off of the past games, learn from our mistakes."