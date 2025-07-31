ContestsEvents
Comedian Kathleen Madigan: Vegas Heat, New Special And More

Anytime we can connect with Comedian Kathleen Madigan, we do it. This morning she was talking about the Las Vegas heat, her new comedy special and much more. She will…

Mike O'Brian
Anytime we can connect with Comedian Kathleen Madigan, we do it. This morning she was talking about the Las Vegas heat, her new comedy special and much more. She will be appearing at The Venetian this Saturday night.

And The Mike & Carla Morning Show is very excited to announce that our very own Carla Rea will be opening for her! It's like a double shot of great comedy in one night!

Being from the Midwest, Kathleen is used to the mild heat and high humidity. But has said before that she does not care for the Vegas heat of the summer. So, it would beg the question, why she is booked in the middle of summer right?

Kathleen Madigan Not A Fan Of The Heat!

In fact, a recent booking in Palm Springs in the summer, she thought she would go golfing with her friend Brian. Early in the morning, not thinking much of the heat, but 6 holes later, she is having a heat stroke. As told, Kathleen said she ended up sleeping for 22 hours!

She pointed out that although it's not her favorite time of the year, the good news is she does not have to go outside. Playing video poker inside a nicely air conditioned casino is perfect! Even when people say that they are going to come and visit, she knows they won't!

On the other hand, Kathleen has a new comedy special on Amazon. Of course, not sure when it's going to air, but if you ever have the chance to catch any of her previous specials, DO IT!

Kathleen is good about talking about her family, social media and more. It's her Irish-Catholic upbringing that stokes her comedy and it never gets old.

Just trying to explain social media to her folks is comedy gold! She is solid from start to finish. But do indeed take a couple of minutes and enjoy our visit with our good friend!

