MGM Resorts Rolls Out Water-Saving System at Bellagio, Cutting 18 Million Gallons Each Year

In connection with World Conservation Day, MGM Resorts International has announced a significant water conservation effort at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, through a new pilot project with the Southern Nevada Water Authority. The effort focuses on reducing evaporative water loss through the deployment of a cutting-edge hybrid cooling tower system.

"This is a big deal because evaporative cooling is the second largest consumptive water use in the valley, and it's MGM Resorts' largest consumptive water use," said a representative from MGM Resorts.

The hybrid cooling tower, now operational at the Bellagio, is designed to curb water use associated with HVAC cooling systems significantly. According to MGM Resorts, the system is projected to save approximately 18 million gallons of water annually — equivalent to the yearly water usage of more than 100 average Las Vegas households.

"We strive to be leaders in water stewardship, and so when the opportunity presented itself to partner with the Southern Nevada Water Authority on this pilot project, we were all in. We're just really excited to see the impact that this technology has on the region," said the MGM Resorts representative.

Evaporative cooling systems are widely used throughout Southern Nevada, especially in large-scale facilities and resorts, where they are essential for regulating indoor temperatures. Regardless, they do make a considerable contribution to consumptive use of water in the region. This pilot project is a very intentional investment by MGM Resorts into alternative sustainable practices to reach long-term sustainability goals in the current challenges of water scarcity in the southwestern United States.