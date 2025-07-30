Las Vegas Celebrates 35 Years of ADA With Street Improvements

Las Vegas is commemorating the 35th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which made any discrimination against individuals with disabilities illegal in all aspects of public life.

The landmark piece of civil rights legislation was signed into law in 1990. In this acknowledgement, city officials reaffirm their ongoing dedication to improving accessibility and inclusivity of access to our residents and visitors with disabilities. The ADA has, without a doubt, provided immeasurable value to ensure we create communities that are equitable across our country, and Las Vegas is committed to making enhancements to improve accessibility and inclusion.

City officials emphasize that everything — no matter how big or small — contributes to creating a more inclusive and accessible environment. Continuous advancement in overcoming both physical and social barriers that exist, and restrict people's daily living with disabilities is essential.

Local-led accessibility initiatives taking place today include the building of new curb ramps for safe street crossing, repairing damaged sidewalks and other areas to improve smoothness of travel, and removing different physical barriers that make mobility difficult. Such functional upgrades are part of a larger infrastructure initiative that aims to enhance accessibility and mobility through neighborhoods, business districts, and recreational areas.

“Here in Las Vegas, we're proud to honor that legacy by continuing to remove barriers and make our city safer and more accessible for everyone,” the city stated in a post on X.

The anniversary also serves as a moment to reflect on the ongoing impact of the ADA and the collective responsibility to uphold its principles. In Las Vegas, city leaders hope that everyone in the community realizes the contributions of people with disabilities and advocates for a city that allows everyone to fully participate and contribute.