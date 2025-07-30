Big I-15 Lane Closures in Las Vegas Valley

Lane Closed sign at messy construction urban intersection with sand bags traffic cones heavy equipment working and cars stopped at stoplight

Overnight lane reductions on northbound I-15 in Las Vegas began July 27. These operations will run through Aug. 1 nightly from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. as part of NDOT's ongoing I-15 South Widening Project. The nightly closures are needed to complete projects related to profile grinding, asphalt milling, loop detectors, paving, and more.

On the night of July 29, additional lane reductions went into effect between Blue Diamond Road and Warm Springs Road. The eastbound Blue Diamond Road flyover ramp to northbound I-15 was also closed during those same overnight hours.

The I-15 South Widening Project will enter a major phase with a "Marathon Work Weekend," beginning Aug. 1 at 7:00 p.m., continuing through Aug. 3, with significant lane reductions expected throughout that period.

Alongside the I-15 improvements, NDOT is also initiating preservation work on a four-mile segment of Interstate 215, stretching from the I-15 Interchange to Windmill Lane. Drivers should expect impacts in that corridor as well.

Motorists are advised to stay alert, follow posted signage, and exercise caution in work zones. NDOT notes that schedules may change due to weather or other unforeseen conditions.