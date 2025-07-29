Suncoast Casino Opens 9,000-Square-Foot Bingo Room in Major Makeover

The Suncoast Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas has officially opened a new bingo room as part of the new renovation properties. This new room is another step in the property's modernization, which started in late 2022.

The new bingo room is in excess of 9,170 square feet with 406 seats, a full-service snack bar, and a glass-enclosed smoking area with an innovative ventilation system. The room is open seven days a week from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., providing guests ample opportunity to play one of the casino's most popular games.

In addition to standard Bingo, there is also High Roller Bingo. Players can win a total prize center payout of $8,000 by winning Bingo on a High Roller Ball. Other cool bingo options are designed for fun and to entertain the casual player as well as the serious player of Bingo.

To celebrate the grand opening, Suncoast will host a “Glitz & Bingo” event on Aug. 2 and 3. This launch weekend will welcome guests to explore the new space and enjoy a festive atmosphere befitting the occasion.

The bingo room is just one component of Boyd Gaming's broader renovation initiative at Suncoast. Future upgrades will entail the renovation of Du-Pars restaurant, a new bowling center with a new design, a remodeled casino floor, and a new food hall concept. All of these enhancements are provided as improvements to the overall gaming and hospitality experience for our guests.