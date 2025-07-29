Sahara Las Vegas Drops $55 Resort Fee Through October

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 25: An LED screen is seen during the grand opening of MAGIC MIKE LIVE at Azilo Ultra Pool at SAHARA Las Vegas on September 25, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SAHARA Las Vegas)

The Sahara Las Vegas has officially eliminated its $55 nightly resort fee, becoming the second hotel on the Las Vegas Strip to do so, following Resorts World. The move is part of Sahara's new “All-In Rate Experience” promotion, which emphasizes transparent pricing and a simplified guest experience.

Guests must book by Aug. 10 to take advantage of the promotion. Room prices start at $69 a night and will not increase because resort fees are no longer charged, providing guests with upfront and transparent pricing. The promotion runs through Oct. 31, targeting travelers seeking convenience and value without surprises.

The Sahara's decision comes as tourism to Las Vegas fell 6.5% year-over-year through May 2025, which industry experts said was due to inflation and a decrease in international visitors. In addition, several Las Vegas hotels, including the Venetian and MGM Resorts properties, have introduced aggressive discounts to incentivise guests to stay.

Resort fees, which now average around $50 per night, have long been a source of consumer frustration. The practice originated with Station Casinos in 2004 and has since become widespread across the Strip. However, recent regulatory changes have accelerated a shift in pricing strategies.

Recently, the Federal Trade Commission ruled that every charge made by a hotel must be included in the first price advertised to book the service. This affects the ranking of hotels on leading travel sites and puts pressure on the properties to make prices simpler and easier to understand.

Sahara has also maintained its policy of free parking, distinguishing it further from many Strip resorts that charge additional fees for vehicle access.

“Vegas visitors are savvier than ever and they value convenience, quality and transparency,” Sahara general manager Paul Hobson said in a news release. “Sahara focuses on delivering memorable experiences without the hidden costs because real hospitality should feel effortless, not transactional.”