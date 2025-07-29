Las Vegas Strip Hotels Roll Out New Minibar Alcohol Form to Keep Kids Safe

Starting Sept. 1, guests checking into Las Vegas Strip resort hotels will be required to sign a written agreement acknowledging their responsibility to control access to alcoholic beverages and prevent consumption by minors. The Clark County Commission approved the ordinance on July 15.

“We added the requirement that licensees must obtain a written acknowledgment and agreement to assume control of the alcoholic liquor and prevent consumption by minors,” Vincent Queano, director of Clark County Business License, explained.

The new regulation is aimed at preventing underage access to minibar alcohol and raising awareness among adult guests, although officials confirmed that no specific incidents prompted the rule. Guests who decline to sign the agreement will have all alcohol removed from their hotel rooms.

The ordinance expands beyond guest rooms, also applying to private booths, viewing areas in resort hotel movie theaters, and private skyboxes. An adult must sign the agreement at check-in regardless of whether children are part of the traveling party.

Additionally, Clark County removed a previously proposed requirement that alcohol be stored in a locked or secured cabinet.

“The requirement that alcohol liquor must be stored in a locked or secured refrigerator or cabinet was removed as the requirement is unenforceable. We lack the resources to inspect every hotel room and suite,” Queano added.

This rule is limited to properties on the Las Vegas Strip and does not apply to hotels in downtown Las Vegas.

Tourists expressed support for the measure. “I think it's a good idea. Anything that would help keep kids out of trouble. If parents bring them to Vegas, they should be aware of what their kids are doing,” tourist, Maria Elena Miranda shared.