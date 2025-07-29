Las Vegas Faces Off Against Atlanta Dream, Offering Gustafson-Pancake Pin to First 7,500 Fans

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JULY 27: Aaliyah Nye #13 of the Las Vegas Aces takes a three point shot during the second half of a game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on July 27, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Aces returned from the All-Star break reenergized, defeating the Atlanta Dream 87–72 on Tuesday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The victory improved the Aces' record to 12–11 for the season. It was the first three-game win streak of the season for Las Vegas, giving them a much-needed lift to begin the second half of the WNBA regular season.

Las Vegas continued its dominance in the long-time rivalry against Atlanta, lifting the all-time series to 25–18. Atlanta has now lost its last eight trips to Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson anchored the Aces with a commanding double-double, posting 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Wilson, the league leader in blocks, manifested her well-rounded contributions on both sides of the ball. Dana Evans came off the bench and provided instant offense, scoring the first nine points of the second quarter on her way to 14. Jackie Young (14 points) and NaLyssa Smith (11 points) also both had double-figure scoring nights, and the Aces established active offensive balance.

After falling behind 27–20 in the first quarter, Las Vegas clamped down defensively, forcing 13 steals — a season-high — and outscoring the Dream in each of the final three quarters. The Aces' energy and execution on defense helped shift momentum and kept Atlanta's offense in check for the remainder of the game.

Although the Dream lost, they saw great performances from Allisha Gray, who finished with 24 points to lead Atlanta, as well as veteran center Brittney Griner, who also finished the game with 24 points and moved up to 19th on the WNBA all-time scoring list. Brionna Jones also reached a career milestone, surpassing 2,500 points.