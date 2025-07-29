ContestsEvents
Jabbawockeez to End ‘TIMELESS’ Show at MGM Grand, New Production Coming in October

The Jabbawockeez are ready for their final bow for TIMELESS, their fourth stage production at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. The date for the final show is Sept. 18. The well-respected dance…

Jennifer Eggleston
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 29: Dance troupe Jabbawockeez perform at their first headline show following their support of New Kids on the Block's tour, at The Forum on August 29, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images)
(Photo by Sergio Dionisio/Getty Images)

The Jabbawockeez are ready for their final bow for TIMELESS, their fourth stage production at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. The date for the final show is Sept. 18. The well-respected dance crew, who have always donned their infamous white masks and eat, sleep, breathe choreography, have been at MGM Grand since 2010.

TIMELESS has been an incredible journey and a true celebration of who Jabbawockeez are as performers. We're deeply grateful for the love and energy our fans have brought to every show at MGM Grand," Joe Larot, Jabbawockeez co-founder, said in a statement.

TIMELESS, which first premiered in 2020, presents a futuristic storyline that elegantly melds the signature Jabbawockeez approach to storytelling through dance, motion, and music. The story follows the Jabbawockeez as they search Earth to find the "perfect music playlist," and the performance features a high-energy blend of technology, pop culture, and pageantry.

Embed YouTube video: https://youtu.be/w1C9LozhVi4?si=o9J32FnayygJlg36

The Jabbawockeez first gained national acclaim after winning the inaugural season of America's Best Dance Crew in 2008. Since then, they've developed multiple original stage shows, with TIMELESS marking their fourth.

As the curtain falls on this chapter, the Jabbawockeez are already preparing for what's next. A brand-new production is set to launch at the MGM Grand in October 2025. MGM will share details on the upcoming show in the coming months.

