Win Tickets to RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute

Get ready for a night of timeless music, holiday cheer, and a whole lot of Beatles magic! 96.3 KKLZ is giving you the chance to win a pair of tickets to RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute—coming to Lee’s Family Forum on Friday, December 19, 2025.

Imagine stepping into a festive evening where the joyful sounds of the holidays meet the legendary music of the Beatles. Whether you're planning a fun night out with your spouse, treating a friend, or surprising the ultimate Beatles fan in your life, this is the kind of show that will leave you smiling, singing along, and feeling the holiday spirit from start to finish.

RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute isn’t just another concert. It’s a full-blown celebration that brings together the warmth of the season with the unforgettable songs you grew up with. From "Let It Be" to festive favorites, you’ll be transported back in time and wrapped in the nostalgia of a truly magical era.

All you have to do is register below for your chance to win. It’s fast, easy, and completely free.

Here’s what you could win:

Two tickets to RAIN – A Beatles Christmas Tribute

Live at Lee’s Family Forum on Friday, December 19, 2025

An unforgettable holiday experience filled with Beatles hits and holiday classics

What to expect:

A joyful night of live music performed by the world-renowned RAIN tribute band

Holiday classics woven into the iconic Beatles sound

A perfect way to celebrate the season with someone special

Whether you're reliving your favorite Beatles memories or making new ones, this show is a must-see for anyone who loves great music and the holiday season.