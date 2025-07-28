ContestsEvents
Clark County Plans $25M New Orleans Square Improvements With Step-by-Step Construction

Jennifer Eggleston
The Clark County Commissioners are considering different methods of approaching a massive reconstruction and revitalization project at New Orleans Square, with consideration of tenant disruption and impacts of construction delays. One method that is being factored in is a phased renovation approach that allows some tenants to remain while the work proceeds.

The county recently acquired the New Orleans Square buildings for $10 million, adding to its ownership of the adjacent parking lot and laying the groundwork for a comprehensive upgrade of the aging district. The proposed plan includes a full rehabilitation of the property, with enhancements to walls, bathrooms, fire safety systems, elevators, and accessibility features to bring the site up to modern building code standards.

“Collaboration with the tenants who want to stay — I think it's important, because then we would find out who's moving and who's not. There's a lot of good about the buildings, but there are some things that do need to be rehabbed,” said Monica Gresser of Brazen Architecture. Gresser noted that many tenants want to stay involved in the revitalization effort.

If the current proposal moves forward, County Commission Chair Tick Segerblom indicated that tenants would be given approximately 18 months to vacate. Construction is expected to last about one year. Roughly ten tenants would be temporarily relocated during the process, with the county offering assistance to support their move.

The estimated cost of the renovation is approximately $15 million, according to officials.
The plan for investment is to change New Orleans Square into a vibrant destination for nightlife and live entertainment, thus enhancing the overall area of the Commercial Center. 

Several of the site's historic buildings have fallen into disrepair and require substantial upgrades. The vote on the revitalization proposal was recently delayed to allow staff more time to address concerns raised by commissioners.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
