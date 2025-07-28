ContestsEvents
Celebrate Happy: Win Tickets to The Disneyland® Resort

Enter now for your chance to win a visit to experience the Disneyland® Resort courtesy of 96.3 KKLZ! You could experience Halloween Time with frightfully fun attractions like Haunted Mansion…

Taya Williams
DIsneyland Seasons

Enter now for your chance to win a visit to experience the Disneyland® Resort courtesy of 96.3 KKLZ!

You could experience Halloween Time with frightfully fun attractions like Haunted Mansion Holiday or Guardians of the Galaxy—Monsters After Dark. You could also celebrate the everlasting bonds of family at Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure® Park. Or for some holiday merriment, enjoy seasonal décor, entertainment and limited time offerings at both parks, like Disney Festival of Holidays, it’s a small world Holiday, and much more! And with the Disneyland® Resort 70th Celebration underway, it’s the perfect time to visit with friends and family.

Starting July 28, tune in to 96.3 KKLZ throughout the day to listen for the Magic Wand sound! Once you hear the Magic Wand, be caller #96 and you could win a family four pack of 2-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets to the Disneyland® Resort! We‘re even giving you a second chance to win online! Plus, all winners will qualify for the Grand Prize of 3-Day, 1-Park per day Tickets and a 2-night stay at a Disneyland® Resort Hotel!

VIew Official Contest Rules Here

Disneyland Resort
Taya WilliamsEditor
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
