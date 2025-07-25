ContestsEvents
Vegas PBS Workforce Program Sees 164 Students Graduate on 15th Anniversary

Vegas PBS celebrated 164 graduates at its annual Workforce Education Graduation Ceremony at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino. The ceremony was held in honor of those who have completed…

A group of ethnically diverse Clark County graduates take a selfie in their caps and gowns.

These kids are so excited to be finishing high school. But some of our local Las Vegas graduates need a little extra help to get their moment in the spotlight on graduation day.

Vegas PBS celebrated 164 graduates at its annual Workforce Education Graduation Ceremony at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino. The ceremony was held in honor of those who have completed career training programs and compliance courses from the station's Workforce Education program.

Established in 2010 in response to the Great Recession, the program is now in its 15th year of empowering Southern Nevadans through accessible and targeted professional development. This year's ceremony included certificate presentations, speeches from graduates and program leaders, and recognition of the program's growing impact on the region's workforce.

Debra Solt, Director of Workforce Training and Economic Development at Vegas PBS, addressed the ceremony with a focus on the program's broad community mission: “Our service to the public goes beyond the broadcast,” said Debra Solt. “We support not only job seekers, but also employers, business owners, and lifelong learners. Watching these graduates grow and thrive is the most rewarding part of our work.”

Since its inception, the Workforce Education program has expanded to offer more than 400 career tracks and 1,000 short-term and compliance courses, supporting over 945,000 residents in high-demand fields, including healthcare, IT, manufacturing, and logistics.

Vegas PBS continues to partner with local employers, government agencies, and nonprofits to help meet the region's evolving economic needs.

