Celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani Opens Italian Restaurant at JW Marriott Las Vegas

On July 17, celebrity chef and restaurateur Fabio Viviani debuted his newest Italian restaurant, Ai Pazzi, at the JW Marriott Las Vegas Resort & Spa in Summerlin. The opening marks Viviani's first Las Vegas restaurant and a significant addition to the resort's $75 million property-wide renovation, which includes an upcoming pizza counter and Italian-themed oyster bar.

Ai Pazzi replaces the former Spiedini Fiamma and brings Viviani's signature approach to traditional Italian cuisine with a refined, local focus. Signature menu items include Wagyu meatballs, Maine lobster linguini, and a 32-ounce Bistecca alla Fiorentina. Guests can also enjoy house-made desserts, such as espresso-soaked tiramisu and lemon ricotta cake, along with craft cocktails, including the Montenegro Nights.

“We're excited to be in Vegas, and it's a market that's been missing from our portfolio for a while. But it was all about finding the right partners, the right place, the right scenario, and we found it,” Viviani says. “It's a great property and they've spent a ton of money and time remodeling the whole thing, and it's such a gorgeous destination resort.”

Viviani emphasized that Ai Pazzi is tailored to the local community. “We are creating a place that will have the features and quality craftsmanship of some of the best venues on the Strip, but we're nestled in this comfortable luxury resort in the suburbs, so it's the best of both worlds.”

The restaurant's name, Ai Pazzi — Italian for “the crazy ones” — reflects Viviani's vision for a unique, memorable dining experience centered on authenticity.

“We don't care about extra toppings for the sake of luxury. If it doesn't belong to the dish, it's not going to be there,” Viviani says. “This is a local restaurant, made for locals, and we're trying to keep it traditional. You're gonna find a few dishes I grew up with that everybody's gotta have, but this restaurant doesn't remind you of anything we already have.”